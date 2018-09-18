CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Hazmat crews were called to a hotel in Cromwell on Tuesday when two pool chemicals mixed together.
Fire officials said the pool was being cleaned at the Red Lion Hotel, when chlorine and muriatic acid combined, forming a chlorine gas.
One person was transported to the hospital for treatment, while two others were treated at the scene.
The fire department was in the process of clearing the scene as of about 4:30 p.m.
The hotel is located on Berlin Road.
