STORRS, CT (WFSB) – A section of the University of Connecticut campus is being evacuated due to a hazmat incident.
Initially UConn reported it as a potential threat.
The university posted the alert to its website just after 4 p.m., saying anyone at Gant west, north, and south should evacuate safely and stay away.
The Gant buildings are located in the area of N. Eagleville Road and Auditorium Road Ext.
A university spokesperson said it is a hazmat incident at one location. One person is being evaluated.
