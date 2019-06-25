TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A hazmat incident forced evacuations along a street in Torrington on Monday.
What was only described as a "hazardous material incident" by the Torringford Volunteer Fire Department, which assisted the Torrington Fire Department, forced firefighters to close Water Street between Prospect and Main streets.
The business in which the incident happened was said to be a photography studio, according property manager Brenda Davis.
“We were clearing a space that used to be the old Sullivan’s Jewelry and it had a very old safe in it, an antique safe," Davis said.
The incident first reported around 3 p.m. on Monday.
The Torrington Fire Department said it first came across to it as a person feeling ill.
The person reported opening the safe and vials of liquid breaking.
Davis explained that the business owner wanted the safe that was left behind at an old Jewelry Store in the building. While he was able to move the 2,000 pound safe to his space, two vials of the liquid fell out as part of an old security measure.
“The safe is cool and he wanted to keep it. It was from way back when," Davis said. “He went of the back of that safe and he wanted to look for the combination in there and that’s when the vials broke. It was very surprising.”
First responders found the person experiencing signs and symptoms of a tear-gas-like agent. While in protective gear, they took photos of the material in question.
"His eyes started to tear and he had mucus and his chest burned," Davis said.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection also responded and said the agent could have been Chloropicrin.
Davis was told the man is expected to be ok.
"The businesses and apartments in this area were also evacuated and no pedestrian traffic is allowed through the scene area in the interest of public safety," the Torringford department posted to social media.
The building where it happened includes six commercial spaces and 20 apartments.
The response to it by emergency crews was large.
“At first, we thought it was a fire but then when we saw the ambulance and hazmat suits and they way they were going in, I realized myself it had to be more than that," said John Ivain of Torrington.
Firefighters said they expected the incident to continue into Tuesday.
“They were taking air samples all night-long and sent them across the street to DEEP’s mobile lab, which has a chemist, to find out the readings of this chemical," said Deputy Chief David Tripp Jr., Torrington Fire Department.
All the while, people who live and work in the building haven't been allowed back in yet.
“Our company does business and service in four states: Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Eastern New York," said Steven Roth, CEO and president, Elevator Service Company. “[We have] people calling in, we have no ability to talk to them.”
Roth said the incident is a big disruption to his business.
Firefighters advised drivers to seek alternate routes.
