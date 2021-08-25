SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – Some homes in Seymour have been evacuated due to a hazmat incident.
Fire crews have responded to the area of Garden Street and Spruce Street.
Specific details about the incident have not yet been released.
Fire officials said surrounding homes in the area have been evacuated.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
