NORTH WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters and hazmat crews are on the scene of a chemical leak at an industrial park.
The initial call of smoke coming from the building off of Industrial Park Drive came in around 6 a.m., Lt. Cody Lemire of the North Windham Fire Department said.
When firefighters arrived, two people inside the building said that there was a leak of hydrosulfuric acid. About 30 gallons of the chemical had spilled but it was contained to the building, Lemire said.
“It depends on whether there is water is on it and how it is reacting," Lemire explained. "If you get it on you or breathe in the gases it can be pretty dangerous. Pretty detrimental to your health, but luckily no one came into contact with it today. “
There are a few businesses in the complex but the leak occurred at Fluoropolymer Resources, which is new to the complex.
The people inside the building were not in the room where the spill occurred and are okay, and there is no hazard to the public, Lemire said.
North Windham, Windham Center, South Windham, Willimantic and a Hazmat team out of UConn responded.
Crews are now waiting for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and a private contractor to come clean up the spill.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
