HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) – Fire departments in northern CT have been receiving reports about an odor of smoke for the better part of the day on Monday.
In addition to the smell being reported by residents, a very hazy sky is being seen, due to humidity as well as the wildfires out west.
Channel 3 meteorologists said while the humidity drops Monday afternoon, it'll still feel hot out and the skies may be hazy with some smoke still drifting over the area from the western wildfires.
An air quality alert was issued for all of northern Connecticut and northern Middlesex County until 11 Monday night.
Technical Discussion: Summer Heat for Today, Humidity Drops for the Afternoon
On Monday afternoon, the Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department said it had received numerous calls for odors of smoke all over the area earlier in the day.
The East Hartland Volunteer Fire Department reported the same thing, saying Litchfield County Dispatch had received reports from Hartland all the way to Torrington.
Those who have respiratory issues are advised to limit their time outdoors.
Just to the north in Massachusetts, the MassDEP Air Quality report said levels would likely elevate later in the day. This hasn't happened in Connecticut at this time.
In Torrington, the fire department said they anticipate these conditions to continue for the next day or so.
Fire officials also said in light of the poor air quality associated with the conditions, all open burning in Torrington is suspended until further notice.
