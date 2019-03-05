(WFSB) - Winter may have come, but fans of the HBO fantasy show Game of Thrones can't wait for spring.
The network dropped an official trailer Tuesday morning for the 8th and final season of the show.
See the trailer here.
It features most of the remaining characters and, of course, the dragons.
The preview begins with the character Arya Stark running through a dark tunnel.
"I know death. It has many faces," she says. "I look forward to seeing this one."
The final season features only six episodes.
Season 8 begins on April 14.
