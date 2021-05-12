NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A firefighter died and four others were hospitalized from a fire in New Haven Wednesday morning.
Chief John Alston of the New Haven Fire Department identified the firefighter as Ricardo Torres.
The fire happened at a multi-family home on Valley Street overnight.
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Minutes after they arrived, firefighters said they rescued a woman inside.
"Companies on arrival saw heavy fire, flames," Alston. "[There was a] report of multiple occupants trapped."
After they got the woman out, there was a mayday call.
"One firefighter reported being lost and disorientated," Alston said. "We activated our search and rescue team to find them. Turned out, it was two of them."
Both firefighters were unconscious when they were found.
One of them died. The other was critically injured and brought to Bridgeport Hospital for respiratory injuries.
City officials said another two firefighters were hospitalized as well. They suffered minor injuries.
An eyewitness told Channel 3 that he was outside the house while firefighters were working to rescue the firefighters.
"All of a sudden, when they found out the firefighter was caught in the house, that's when they started rushing. There was the sound, the oxygen tanks, when they are running out of oxygen," said Jean-Pierre Sanchez-Solis, a New Haven resident.
Channel 3 also spoke to a woman who lives in the house.
She said it was her mother who was trapped inside the home and taken to the hospital.
She said she is expected to be ok.
Firefighters were visibly upset on the scene.
"This is a very difficult time for our department," Alston said. "Many of our members are hurting. We ask the public [for] their prayers."
The state fire marshal is on scene, along with New Haven police. A cause has yet to be determined.
Torres was said to only have been with the department for a few years.
Mayor Justin Elicker said it is a challenging time for the community.
"To lose someone who is truly a hero who went into harm's way to ensure the safety of others, this is something that will impact us for months and years to come," Elicker said.
Alston said that though this was tragic, heroes rose above and beyond. He also spoke about what he would like people to remember about Torres.
"I want them to remember that since he was a child, he wanted to be a firefighter," he said. "I want him to be remembered doing what he loved to do and that he sacrifice his life saving someone else."
Tributes from other public service departments were posted on Wednesday. Take a look here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.