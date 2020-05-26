FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A police report recently obtained by Eyewitness News paints a clearer picture of what police say happened the day Fotis Dulos attempted to commit suicide.
According to the 19-page report from Farmington police, Dulos stuffed the opening of his garage door and used duct tape to secure a vacuum hose to the tailpipe of his car on Jan. 28.
Dulos was scheduled to appear in Stamford Court that day, where he faced the prospect of returning to prison.
He was facing charges in connection with the disappearance and suspected death of his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos.
When Dulos failed to show up at court, police rushed to his home and that’s when they found him slumped over in the front seat of this car.
The police report mentions a woman named “Anna,” who claimed to be Fotis’ girlfriend and said she was staying at the house on Jefferson Crossing.
She told police she was supposed to drive with Fotis to the courthouse, but he then asked her to go to the bank to make a withdrawal.
She said that while she was doing the errand, Fotis called her saying she should instead meet him at the courthouse.
When she returned to the Farmington house, she told police it appeared that Fotis had left, so she started to head toward the courthouse.
While enroute, she received a phone call from one of Fotis’ attorneys saying his GPS tracking device showed he was still at the house.
Anna said that’s when she knew “Fotis must have done something to harm himself.”
By the time she got back to the house, officers were already at the house. That’s when they were able to pull him out of the car in his garage and attempt life-saving measures.
Dulos died two days later at Jacobi Hospital located in New York.
Inside his vehicle, police found several photographs of Fotis and his children. There was also an uncapped bottle of Tylenol PM and two rolls of duct tape on the front passenger seat.
Read the full police report here.
