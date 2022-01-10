LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are looking into what lead up to a crash Monday in Litchfield.
It happened during the evening hours on the 600 block of Northfield Road (Route 254).
Two two cars had collided head-on and a person needed to be extricated from one of the vehicles.
One person was taken to an area trauma center. However, authorities didn't specify as to whether this was the individual that had to be extricated.
It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.
Northfield Road is closed between Main Street and Camp Hill Road until further notice.
Additional information is expected to be released at a later time.
