MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Route 82 in Montville is closed because of a head-on crash, according to state police.
Troopers said it happened around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
Injuries were reported; however, the extent is unknown.
Route 82 was closed at its intersection with Route 163.
State police asked drivers who travel to the area to use an alternate route.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.