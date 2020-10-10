HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Part of Main Street in Hartford is back open following a head-on crash Saturday night.
Officials said it happened around 6 near Florence Street.
The crash occurred when a vehicle began driving in the opposite lane of travel and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle.
The occupants in the vehicle that was traveling the wrong way fled the scene, but were quickly taken into custody by Hartford Police.
Crews had to extricate a female occupant from the second vehicle involved.
Officials stated that the occupant was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries she sustained to her legs.
Main Street was closed at Florence Street, but was reopened a short time later.
