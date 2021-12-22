FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - I-84 East is closed in Farmington after a vehicle collided with a DATTCO bus.
It happened around 11:50 Wednesday morning near Exit 37.
Callers who dialed 911 reported that a vehicle crossed over the median and struck the DATTCO bus head-on.
It was reported that one of the vehicles had caught fire.
State police reported minor injuries on the DATTCO bus.
The passenger in the other involved vehicle sustained serious injuries. At this time, it is unclear if anyone else in the vehicle was injured.
Traffic is being diverted off onto Route 72.
It's anticipated that part of the westbound side of I-84 is expected to be shut down at some point as part of the investigation.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
