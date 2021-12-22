Farmington Crash Viewer Pic

A serious crash shut down part of i_84 in Farmington for hours Wednesday.

 (Photo provided by Juan O.)

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - I-84 East in Farmington is back open after a vehicle collided with a DATTCO bus.

It happened around 11:50 Wednesday morning near Exit 37.

Interstate 84 east is closed in Farmington because of a vehicle fire.

Callers who dialed 911 reported that a vehicle crossed over the median and struck the DATTCO bus head-on.

It was reported that one of the vehicles had caught fire.

State police reported minor injuries on the DATTCO bus.

The passenger in the other involved vehicle sustained serious injuries. At this time, it is unclear if anyone else in the vehicle was injured.

Traffic had to be diverted off onto Route 72.

At one point, part of the westbound side of I-84 had to be shut down as part of the investigation.

The highway fully reopened around 4 p.m. The crash caused significant delays in the area.

 

