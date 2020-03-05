SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A head-on crash sent two people to the hospital and led to the arrest of a man.
Shelton police said they arrested 29-year-old Ryan Searles of Milford for driving under the influence.
They said Searles was driving southbound on River Road in Shelton around 7 p.m. on Wednesday when he struck a vehicle that was headed north.
Two occupants in that other vehicle needed extrication and were transported to a hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
When officers arrived on the scene, they said they determined that not only was Searles under the influence, he also had cocaine in his possession.
He was charged with DUI, possession of narcotics and failure to drive in the proper lane.
He was given a court date of March 18 and a bond of $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.