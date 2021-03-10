EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -- A local health district has launched a waiting list for those who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine but are having trouble getting an appointment.
The Chatham Health District announced the ‘Extra Dose Waiting List’ on Wednesday afternoon.
The health district said the list will be used at the end of its vaccine clinics when they anticipate having extra doses after all those with scheduled appointments have been served.
Those who are eligible and are interested in being called in to a clinic at the last minute for a vaccine are asked to complete a survey, which can be found by clicking here.
Health officials did say that registration does not guarantee a call or a vaccine.
You will also be required to show evidence of eligibility if you are called in.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
