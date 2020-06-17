CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- A gym in Cromwell was forced to shut down by the local health department on Wednesday.
The Cromwell Health Department shut down WOW Fitness Wednesday morning, saying it was reportedly not complying with new COVID-19 rules and regulations.
The health department said it received complaints regarding social distancing, cleanliness, sanitation, availability of hand sanitizing, as well as reports that patrons were not wearing proper PPE.
Health department officials told the gym's owner he must close until there is an inspection.
This is a developing story. Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
