NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- The Ledge Light Health District reported its highest number of new weekly COVID-19 cases last week.
According to new data from the shoreline health district, 380 new coronavirus cases were confirmed the week of November 14, the highest number of new cases on record in the region.
The health district said the three main reasons for spread were family and social gatherings, sporting events, and restaurants where the virus spreads employee-to-employee.
It also said cases associated with schools and long-term care facilities are increasing as well.
