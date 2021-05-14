ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – The North Central District Health Department is putting out a warning for consumers not to eat food purchased from Gerry’s Donuts in Ellington.
The warning was issued after the health department received several reports of gastrointestinal illness from people who recently consumed donuts and other products from the business.
Symptoms reported included vomiting and diarrhea.
Gerry’s Donuts is closed while the health department investigates the cause of the illness.
The health department advised anyone who purchased products from Gerry’s Donuts, should discard them immediately.
Anyone experiencing illness should contact their healthcare provider.
Gerry’s Donuts posted a statement on Facebook following the reports of illness saying, “We would like to acknowledge the fact that numerous customers may have fallen ill after visiting our shop this past weekend. We take our customers safety seriously and would like to apologize if gerrys donuts contributed in any way to this illness. We are not taking this lightly and will open back up for business as soon as we feel it’s safe... Thank you for your continued loyalty.”
That can’t be good for business.
