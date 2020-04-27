HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- This is certainly a stressful time for many people, as fear and anxiety about the coronavirus outbreak can be overwhelming.
On Monday, Hartford HealthCare addressed Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, post-pandemic, and shared what people could do to better protect their mental health.
One of the biggest takeaways is that we must all remain hopeful. While we can’t change what’s happening right now, it’s important to remind yourself that we will get through this.
Patricia Rehmer, president of Hartford HealthCare’s Behavioral Health Network said PTSD can impact several groups, like people who have had COVID-19 and survived, people who haven’t had it but are fearful they may get it, and healthcare workers.
She said there are things people can do now to decrease anxiety.
First, increase your sense of safety by washing your hands, coughing or sneezing into your elbows, and wearing a mask.
Those are things that can help you stay in control.
Next, it's important to stay connected and seek support.
Lastly, manage your stress and find ways to be more calm. You can do so by practicing yoga, exercising, or finding things you enjoy.
"We all have to accept we can't control this, we can't change it. But, most importantly, is the issue of hope: it's very important we remain hopeful.”
Rehmer went on to say PTSD can impact people differently, and many people will not experience it sometimes six months to a year after an event.
Hartford HealthCare has resources in place for staff, including a 24-7 hotline for staff if they need to talk.
It also has an around-the-clock hotline for the public, where they can call with any questions they might have.
If you need help, call your existing provider, set up a virtual health visit with a Hartford Healthcare provider, or leave a message
The number to call is 888-984-2408.
