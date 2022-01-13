(WFSB) - The epidemic continues to impact our mental and behavioral health, but now doctors are raising new concerns about people not getting help when they need it.
Even before the pandemic, researched found about half of all people with mental health issue weren’t seeking help.
Some doctors say that trend is continuing now and it’s creating two pandemics.
"At night it would be one, then two, then too many," Gordon Hiltz, coordinator of the Retreat Behavioral Health of New Haven, tells us.
Gordon always considered himself a social drinker, so he didn’t think twice about consuming more alcohol when the COVID pandemic began, but an intervention of family and friends helped him realize he had a problem.
"It gets to the point where I couldn’t put my kid to bed, you know? That’s embarrassing and it’s sad," Hiltz noted.
Experts have been warning about the mental health impacts of the pandemic since it began.
"We are not meant to be isolated, and it has caused numerous problems," Monica Starr, director of nursing for the Retreat Behavioral Health of New Haven, said.
But now they’re worried about another disturbing trend, people aren’t getting the care they need.
"The data is very clear, for every ten people who have a treatable behavioral health condition, less than four are receiving evidence-based care," Starr explained.
There are signs you can watch for to see if you have a substance abuse or mental health problem.
If you have changes in your sleep patterns or diet, increased irritability, or if you find yourself suddenly avoiding contact with others, you should talk with a specialist.
New technology makes that easier.
"Luckily we live in an age where telehealth has helped, it’s not the best but it’s better than nothing," Starr says.
Even though many people don’t seek help, treatment centers have seen increased demand.
Even more therapists and counselors find themselves needing help.
"Us, as clinicians, we tend to not sleep as well. We spend extra long hours at work, which increases our burnout and provides compassions fatigue," Frederick Dombrowski, an assistant professor at the University of Bridgeport, stated.
Now, Hiltz is trying to help others. He suffered a relapse in the summer of 2020 after he lost his job.
Now, he works for Retreat Behavior Help.
"I tell everybody I deal with here that we’re in this together," Hiltz added.
Experts say there’s some things you can do for self-care, including having a regular sleep schedule, maintaining a healthy diet, and using technology to keep in touch with loved ones.
If you think you or someone you know needs help, below is a list of phone numbers, including mental health locations, in each part of the state:
- 211
- The Connection Center for Behavioral Health (Middletown, New Haven, and Norwich): (855) 435-7955
- Danielson Center: (860) 779-5852
- InterCommunity Health Care (Offices in East Hartford, Hartford, and South Windsor): (860) 569-5900
- Mental Health Connecticut: 1-800-842-1501
- Sound Community Services (New London and Norwich): (860) 439-6400
- Storrs Center: (860) 420-2450
- Torrington Area: (860) 496-3700
- Waterbury Area: (203) 805-5300
- Willimantic Center: (860) 450-0151
