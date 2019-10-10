HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s that time of the year when doctors advise folks to get their flu shots.
When it comes to getting a flu shot it’s pretty easy, as there are several places, like walk-in centers, where patients can get a shot in a matter of minutes.
However, there are millions of people who neglect getting one, at least in part because of several myths about the vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control said fear of getting the flu is one of the many reasons people should get the flu shot as soon as possible.
It helps protect you, your family, and everyone you come in contact with.
Unfortunately, there seems to be just as many flu shot myths out there as there are reasons to get one, like that the shot will make you sick.
Minute Clinic Nurse Practitioner Patricia Baginski said the vaccine does not actually contain the flu, saying that is a myth.
However, people may feet a bit tired or run down after getting the flu shot.
“You do not get a cold, you do not get the flu. If you get sick after getting the flu vaccine, it’s because you were exposed to whatever that virus was,” Baginski said.
Other myths about the vaccine, she said, include that it’s not effective or causes harmful side effects. Both of those are false.
Baginski also said a healthy lifestyle alone won’t protect people from the flu.
She said perhaps the biggest myth of all is that you don’t need to get the shot every year.
“The virus itself mutates very quickly, so the flu that came around last year is different than the flu that comes around this year,” Baginski said.
The good news is people seem to be getting more educated about the flu shot every year.
The CDC said the biggest truth about the flu vaccine is that it is the number one way to prevent getting the flu.
People should also be reminded that it does take two weeks before it’s completely effective.
To find a place where you can get a flu shot, click here.
