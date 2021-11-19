(WFSB) - Many people, looking to spend the holidays together this year, are wondering how to celebrate safely.
Doctors say we shouldn't hesitate on gathering with friends and family as long as everyone is vaccinated, but experts say it's not risk free and that it's important to have conversations ahead of time.
"Don't be afraid to ask the questions before individuals come, whether or not, one, they've been vaccinated, two, it would be helpful if they've been previously tested and negative," Keith Grant of Hartford HealthCare stated.
Some other things to consider, gather outdoors if possible.
If you’re indoors, wear masks when you aren't eating.
