HARTFORD (WFSB) - Coronavirus numbers around the country and in Connecticut continue to explode and experts are warning that the next few months will be critical.
Health experts said the situation would likely get worse before it gets better.
Connecticut's statistics, per Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday, showed a positivity rate of 6.5 percent. An additional 51 deaths were reported and 1,200 people were in the hospital, an increase of 50 from Tuesday.
The situation mirrors what's been happening around the country.
More than a quarter million Americans have died after contracting COVID-19. Government health officials believe that number could climb to 450,000 by February.
The U.S. surpassed 100,000 hospitalizations, which was the highest since the pandemic began.
The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said healthcare workers could face even bigger challenges in the weeks ahead.
"I actually believe they are going to be the most difficult times in the public health history of this nation, largely because of the stress that it's going to put on our healthcare system," said Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC director.
The CDC recommended not traveling for the holidays to help slow the virus.
Lamont took part in a virtual webinar with the Connecticut Mirror on Wednesday and was interviewed by host John Dankosky.
He also warned that December is expected to be a pretty tough month in terms of COVID-19 infections in the state; at this point however, he is not moving forward with any shutdowns.
“I think we are going to watch carefully over the next, you know, two-plus weeks to see where the trend lines are,” Lamont said. “And that will be determinative.”
Lamont said the infection numbers and hospitalizations the state sees post-Thanksgiving will be drivers in decision-making.
Wednesday, the governor met with doctors who urged him to put a pause on indoor dining and gyms in order to prevent hospitals from reaching capacity. However, Lamont said the data showed most infections came from elsewhere.
“It’s not necessarily even in that restaurant or that gym,” Lamont said Wednesday. “More likely that informal social gathering where a couple of friends come in and they know somebody else and you let your guard down. I think that’s where we are finding the greatest risk.”
The governor also gave a preview of his press briefing set for Thursday about who will be first to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut.
Connecticut is set to receive 20,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 14th and another 20,000 of the Moderna vaccine the following week. He said there is no question who should get it first.
“We are going to make this at our press briefing [Thursday] that healthcare professionals, doctors and nurses, frontline, we’ve got to have you on the battlefield,” Lamont said. “Secondly elderly, frail elderly, and those in nursing homes.”
The governor said that as more and more doses become available in our state, he is hopeful that there will be general opportunity for people to be vaccinated this spring.
(5) comments
He can warn all he wants. I will not comply. I've been done with this stuff since April 15th after being a good citizen and listening to these morons for the first month. If you're too scared then YOU can stay home!
Watch out, the keyboard warrior is back spouting his fake news about flouting the temporary restrictions. Grow up, eggy.
It absolutely drives you crazy that I wont comply with you and the rest of the liberals (tards).
And hopefully one of these days my efforts will affect you if you know what I mean👌
You can't effect me. I don't go out when I don't have to and you have no idea where I do go. And, i wear a mask. But, if you want to try, I will look down for a little child to come and cough. Then, casually walk away. It's always so cute to see little kids try and be tough. I laugh every time.
