HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Newly-released flu numbers are showing a decrease in the number of people getting sick with the flu.
This week, flu numbers are down almost one-and-a-half percent from last week, but nine more people have died, and 321 people have been hospitalized.
RELATED: 9 more people die from flu complications this season
Meanwhile, the coronavirus is ramping up around the country, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believe more cases of the coronavirus are expected in the U.S. Right now there are 60 in the U.S., including those who were on a cruise ship that came from China.
Doctors are explaining more about both the coronavirus and the flu, saying they are similar in some ways.
“Both influenza and covid-19 are caused by virus, but they're caused by different viruses,” said Dr. Virginia Bielech, chief of Infectious Disease at the Hospital of Central Connecticut.
Both viruses cause fever, cough, body or muscle aches, and fatigue.
Both can be mild or severe and can result in pneumonia.
Both can spread from person-to-person, by someone talking, coughing or sneezing.
RELATED: Spikes in coronavirus reports prompt warning from US and CT officials
Colleen Martinez was one of the millions of people who came down with the flu this year.
“I was lucky to catch it early and get the Tamiflu, so the symptoms slowed down after the first few days,” she said.
When it comes to coronavirus, doctors say there might be another way an infected person can spread it, but that’s still unknown.
“Currently if you have fevers, muscle aches, cough, difficulty breathing, it’s more likely you have influenza than have covid-19,” Bielech said.
Doctors do say if you haven't traveled to an area where the coronavirus is present, you have a low chance of getting it.
While there is a flu vaccine, there isn't a vaccine for the coronavirus, and that could take time.
“It takes a year to a year-and-a-half to develop a vaccine,” Bielech said.
But with both viruses, good hygiene, like washing your hands, is key to prevention.
Health experts say between 9 and 45 million people will get the flu in the United States every year.
Doctors also say the coronavirus is not new.
"There are four coronaviruses that have circulated for years and cause maybe 5-10 percent of upper respiratory infections or colds. These are not new viruses, the SARS-COVID-2 is a new strain of coronavirus," Bielech said.
Doctors also believe the flu could continue until May of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.