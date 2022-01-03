(WFSB) – As COVID cases surge throughout Connecticut, doctors are warning residents to be prepared if they do get infected and are quarantined.
Dr. Anthony Santella from the University of New Haven recommends getting enough supplies to last the whole quarantine period.
“A lot of it is just thinking ahead, if I’m going to get sick and it’s going to be a crappy five days or ten days, what would I want in my house, so I don’t need to rely on outside help,” Dr. Santella says.
Health experts say now is the time to stock up on supplies. They say you’ll need a food supply that can last fourteen days. That means soup, canned vegetables, fruits, dry pasta, canned meat, and crackers.
Experts also say staying hydrated is key, so having drinks like water, tea, or Gatorade is good to have on hand.
They also recommend tools to monitor or alleviate your symptoms.
“Having a thermometer on hand so that you know if you have a fever. You don’t want to be going out in public if you have any kind of fever,” says Dr. Santella.
Experts also recommend having over-the-counter meds like cough syrup and Tylenol. Another helpful item is a pulse oximeter.
Dr. Kevin Dieckhaus, Chief of Infectious Diseases from UConn Health says, “with COVID, it is possible to have a low oxygen level, and not even feel it. So, the pulse oximeter helps you identify that before it becomes a true problem that you’re able to feel.”
Experts also recommend keeping tissues, masks, gloves, sanitizer, and a home test kit in your COVID-19 kit.
However, health experts warn against hoarding supplies, and to just buy enough to last fourteen days.
“It’s spreading in the community. So, don’t think about this as someone else’s issue, think about it as everyone’s issue,” says Dr. Santella.
Experts recommend having a plan in case quarantine is necessary. Plan how to isolate yourself, how children and pets will be taken care of, and set emergency contacts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.