(WFSB) – There’s a new term coming out of the pandemic: “flurona.”
That’s when you have the flu and coronavirus at the same time.
Doctors in Israel reported two cases of this happening with pregnant women.
Doctors say right now it’s rare, but not impossible to get both.
“It’s not at all outside the realm of possibility for two different viruses to cause symptoms in an individual,” said Dr. Howard Selinger, Family Medicine at Quinnipiac University.
People can get both influenza and the flu at the same time.
It’s not the two illnesses morphing together, and it’s not a new disease.
It’s just the two infecting the same body simultaneously.
Cases of people getting both respiratory illnesses have been reported overseas.
“In Asia, they have done some studies suggesting four and a half percent of individuals infected with covid are also co-infected with influenza,” Selinger said.
In the US, doctors have reported some people with “flurona” in Texas, Florida, and California.
Health experts say right now, not many people are testing for both, so it’s still not common.
They say this season’s flu season isn’t as calm as last year, so it could happen.
“It’s not commonplace for it to happen thankfully, but it could happen, both are respiratory viruses and like I said now that we are in flu season at its peak we have to be very careful,” said Professor Sheree Piperidis, QU Clinical Coordinator of PA Program.
COVID-19 and flu symptoms are similar: a cough, fever, body aches or chill, and sore throat.
Piperidis says people with any respiratory symptoms should get evaluated.
“Early recognition is key,” Piperidis said.
“It could become a pretty significant infection when you have two viruses kind of competing at the same time,” said Dr, Magna Dias at the Yale School of Medicine.
To prevent it, doctors say to get vaccinated.
They say it’s not too late to get your flu shot either.
For young children too young to get vaccinated, Dias suggests making sure everyone around them frequently are vaccinated, and cocooning them.
“We’ve had quite a few babies who are newborns just in the first few weeks of life gotten admitted unfortunately for covid, so for those patients I’d say really limiting visitors,” Dias said.
Doctors also recommend getting your COVID booster shot.
Flu season runs until March, so you can get your flu shot as late as the end of January.
