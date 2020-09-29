WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Flu season is just around the corner, but this year it comes in the middle of a pandemic.
Public health officials are worried cases of the flu and coronavirus could overwhelm the healthcare system and are urging people to be proactive and get their flu shot.
Normally, about half of Connecticut residents get their flu shots, which is a little bit above the national average.
Public health officials said we could see hospitals fill if there is another surge in coronavirus cases this winter, similar to what we saw in parts of the state in March and April.
There is some promising news on the flu. Countries in the southern hemisphere just ended their flu season and it was fairly mild. One reason for that could be that masks and social distancing guidelines helped reduce the spread.
Connecticut remains in a good place in terms of the coronavirus. Cases remained down compared to the rest of the country and hospitals don’t have the caseload that was seen earlier this year.
"So much of what we are doing, wearing masks and handwashing, does keep us protected, but adding the flu shot to it really will protect this community all over," said West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor.
Health officials still want everyone to stay vigilant, including getting flu vaccines. They say even if people get the flu, it can help in your recovery and right now, the focus is on keeping people out of the hospital as much as possible.
“If those two things collide in the wrong way and people aren’t careful in general with all the things we’ve been talking about, we could have a huge rise in the number of cases in both,” said Eric Walsh, Medical Director of Hartford Healthcare.
“We honestly don’t know very much at all what happens if both people get infected with both viruses,” said Laura Haynes, Professor at UConn Health Center.
In the spring, hospitals worked to create more space incase there was a spike in cases. One professor said that’s something that could happen again should hospitals reach capacity.
