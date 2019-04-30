HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s the worst measles outbreak in 25 years, with 704 cases this year in 22 states, including Connecticut.
Health officials are seeing the greatest number of measles cases being reported in the United States since the mid-1990's, and since measles was declared eliminated in 2000.
People are worried about getting sick and wondering if a vaccine from years ago is enough protection now.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said these cases are being reported in a number of states, including CT, and nearby Massachusetts and New York, and the majority of the cases occurred in children under the age of 18, who have not been vaccinated.
Under state law, a child can be exempt from getting a vaccine for medical conditions or for religious reasons in Connecticut, something that has drawn criticism from some.
The CDC also said these recent outbreaks are linked to travelers, who brought measles back from other countries where large measles outbreaks are happening.
"Prevention is paramount,” said Dr. Virginia Bieluch, chief of Infectious Diseases at the Hospital of Central Connecticut.
She said measles can cause very serious illness in some patients.
"It can cause pneumonia and it can cause neurologic findings, those can lead to death,” Bieluch said.
Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Measles starts with a fever, followed by a cough, runny nose, red eyes, and then a rash of tiny, red spots.
"If you are vaccinated, you are probably immune,” Bieluch said.
The CDC recommends all children get two doses of the vaccine.
Adults should have at least one dose, but certain groups, like college students, health care workers, and international travelers should get two.
“If you have any concern about your vaccine status, talk to your provider. Again, another vaccination is safe and may be protective,” Bieluch.
