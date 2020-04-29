MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut’s 215 nursing home facilities are getting spot inspections by the state’s Department of Health, with assistance from trained members of the Connecticut National Guard.
Mystic Healthcare is a short-term rehab and long-term residential facility that is privately owned. Some at the 60-bed facility have tested positive and were treated for COVID-19.
Inspectors from the Department of Health visited the facility on Tuesday, without notice, to make sure they’re in compliance and have enough personal protective equipment on hand.
“We started in an area which was least infected. During the tour they saw what we had in each room for isolation procedures, they interviewed some of the staff and briefly spoke to them,” said Ken Kopchik, facility manager.
Since the pandemic, numerous Centers for Disease Control guidelines have been implemented including the staff wearing personal protection equipment, N95 masks, face shields, gloves and coveralls.
Those identified as being positive for COVID-19 are isolated, and cabinets containing PPE gear are placed outside their rooms.
The Connecticut National Guard’s primary inspection mission, along with the health inspectors, is to make sure residents and healthcare workers are safe.
“This is not meant to be a ‘gotcha,’ or to catch somebody on a bad day, this is very much that the procedures are being followed,” said Capt. David Pytlik, of the CT National Guard.
“We’re trying to acquire product everywhere we can, that’s a 24 hour a day effort,” said Martin Sbriglio, CEO Ryder Health Management.
His healthcare company operates eight facilities throughout Connecticut.
He hopes down the road the state helps coordinate procurement of PPE for all healthcare facilities because he said it’s getting expensive due to gouging.
“The costs are, in many cases, 1,000 plus percent higher than what we would pay a year ago,” Sbriglio said.
