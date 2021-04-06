NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- With the COVID vaccine now open to anyone 16 and older in Connecticut, a local health department is hoping to reassure those who are still leery, by providing answers and addressing concerns.
Armed with flyers and a little determination, New Haven’s health director, local health care providers, and volunteers laced up their sneakers and hit the Farmington Canal Trail on Tuesday.
They spent the day walking and talking with residents about the vaccine, providing answers, and offering assistance.
“While CT remains one of the top states with vaccinating our residents, we want to be accessible to residents that may still have questions,” said New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond.
“From the start, this whole thing is to educate, bring facts to the community so when they’re making their decisions, they’re making it on fact, not fiction,” said Dr. Tamiko Jackson -McArthur, who is a pediatrician.
Off the trail and out in the neighborhoods, they knocked on doors and dropped off pamphlets.
Since late last year, the city’s health department vaccinated more than 15,000 people.
Later this week, the FEMA mobile clinic will be on the green to vaccinate hundreds of New Haven residents.
Next week, the city will set up clinics geared toward its high school students who are 16 and older.
Jackson-McArthur said her goal is simple – “The more people that get vaccinated, including our children, the faster we stop the community spread, the community spread gets down close to zero, that’s what we’re looking for. That is my ask, get the vaccine for yourself, your community and your family.”
New Haven said so far it has done more than 30 pop-up clinics around the city, with three more on schedule for Wednesday.
Plus, when Yale New Haven Health and the local clinics and pharmacies are considered, there are plenty of options for those who are interested.
