(WFSB) – Hispanic Heritage Month is well underway and has been recognized by some leaders in Connecticut.

Two women on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic are among those being celebrated.

Whether it’s COVID or dealing with mosquitos, when it's time to make health decisions in two of the state’s biggest cities, two Latinas are in front of it all.

“I was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut,” said Liany E. Arroyo, director of health and human services, City of Hartford. “My family has been here in Bridgeport since 1959. That’s when they arrived from Puerto Rico. Previous to that, my grandfather would spend about 10 years coming back and forth working as a migrant farm worker picking tobacco and fruits in central Connecticut.”

Despite Arroyo not being born on the island, being Puerto Rican is part of her day-to-day.

“It’s my last name,” she said. “It’s the way I roll my ‘Rs.’ It’s the food that I bring, the leftovers I bring to work. It’s part of who I am. What I tell young people is what I was told. That no matter who you are, that you matter. And that you can make the difference.”

About 40 miles south, there’s another Latina making that difference for the Elm City.

“I was actually born in Brooklyn, NY and I moved to Connecticut at the age of 8,” said Maritza Bond, director of public health, City of New Haven. “But my family, my mom, was first generation from moving from Puerto Rico to Brooklyn, NY and then we transitioned to Connecticut.”

Both Bond and Arroyo shared passion about their Latino roots. For Bond, she said it’s all about the dancing and food. For Arroyo it’s about learning history.

“Everyone invites me to cook rice and beans and that’s what I have to bring to every single party because people love my rice and beans,” Bond said. “So, my grandmother had the honor of teaching me how to cook.”

This pride flourished into public health changes, such as when they make sure health guidance is also in Spanish or addressing the health disparities for people of color.

“Seeing how they were being negatively impacted by social determinant issues, housing issues, substance abuse, violence, seeing all of those different social issues and not wanting to go into a clinical avenue and discovering public health was truly my inspiration,” Bond explained.

For Bond and Arroyo, Hispanic Heritage Month is all year round. They said they hope others learn to celebrate and support the accomplishments made by Latinos at least this time of the year.

“Our communities have fought in war for this country,” Arroyo said. “[In] our communities every day are essential workers. They help make this country run, so I look at this month with a little bit more pride and stand a little bit more straight knowing our contributions are being recognized.”

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.