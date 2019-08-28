VOLUNTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- With both West Nile and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) being detected in several towns across the state, health officials are warning people to protect themselves.
On Tuesday, health officials said mosquitoes now trapped in seven towns have tested positive for EEE, including Voluntown, North Stonington, Stonington, Chester, Haddam, Hampton, Killingworth.
So far there haven’t been any human cases of EEE since 2013, but it can be fatal.
Symptoms include a high fever, headache, and a stiff neck.
Just on Monday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced the state's fourth human case, found in a woman in her 50s from Bristol County. She passed away on Monday.
Two horses in the state have been euthanized due to EEE illnesses.
Health officials encourage folks to use insect repellent, wear long-sleeve shirts and pants and take steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors.
“I’m sure people have noticed that when they’re out playing especially children all of a sudden the insects are out so we really don’t recommend people be out unless they’re protected, that would be the long sleeves and using some type of insect repellent," said Kristin Magnussen, of Ledge Light Health District.
On Wednesday, the Stonington school district notified parents about the EEE detection. The town has also posted a notice about mosquito spraying on Thursday at the high school, and the playing fields.
Health warnings also went out from the District 17 school system, which covers Killingworth and Haddam saying, "As a precautionary measure our district medical adviser recommends that parents provide their students are involved in sports or activities that can run into evening hours to bring their own bug spray and self-apply it."
Since the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station started testing mosquitoes this season, it detected West Nile Virus in 14 towns.
Those towns included Chester, East Haven, Greenwich, Groton, Hartford, Manchester, New Haven, North Haven, North Stonington, South Windsor, Stamford, Voluntown, West Haven and Wethersfield.
For more information on EEE and how to protect yourself, click here.
