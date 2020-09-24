HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Department of Public Health has announced the beginning of flu vaccine clinics in Connecticut.
It’s that time of the year when health experts encourage adults and children to get vaccinated for the flu as soon as possible.
Additionally, this comes with the message from the Centers for Disease Control to “Mask Up, Lather Up, Sleeve Up,” encouraging people to wear a mask, wash your hands often, and get a flu shot to protect yourself from the flu and COVID-19 this fall and winter.
“While it is not certain what will happen in the fall and winter, CDC believes it’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be spreading,” said Acting DPH Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford, MD MPH. “In this context, getting a flu vaccine as early as possible will be more important than ever. Additionally, we don’t want to overload the healthcare system if there is a surge of both influenza and COVID-19 at the same time.”
Health officials said the vaccine takes about two weeks to develop protection in your body.
In the 2019-20 flu season, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported a total of 3,013 people hospitalized due to flu complications and 79 flu-associated deaths including 1 pediatric death.
For a listing of local health department clinics click here.
If the local health department in your area does not have a clinic, check with your health care provider or pharmacy to see if the flu vaccine is available.
To find a pharmacy near you, visit the HealthMap Vaccine Finder by clicking here, or visit Medfinder here.
