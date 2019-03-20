NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Central Connecticut Health District is looking to raise awareness of climate change and how it's affecting ticks in Connecticut.
The organization said warmer climates are a widespread phenomenon that has given some species of tick the adaptability to migrate to different states.
For example, Connecticut has seen more and more of the lone star tick, which had been mostly found in southern parts of the country. It's the tick that was linked to causing an allergy to red meat.
Aside from Lyme disease, warmer climates throughout the year are causing concerns for the spread of other tick-spread diseases such as babesiosis, HGA/HGE and human monocytic ehrlichiosis.
The organization said ticks thrive in temperatures between 45 and 90 degrees. If temperatures in the winter months don't drop below 45 degrees, tick populations can remain active.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase in tick-borne diseases in 2017. The number jumped from 48,610 to 59,349 reported cases.
The Central Connecticut Health District said warmer weather may be the reason for the increase.
"Connecticut has been an ideal location for ticks to make their home not only because of our wooded areas, but now because of our warmer climates throughout the year," it said in a news release.
For more information about ticks in the state, the CCHD is holding a screening of a documentary called "The Human Element" on April 5. It's happening at the Cora J. Belden Library in Rocky Hill at 10:30 a.m.
Further info can be found on the CDC's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.