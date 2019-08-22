(WFSB) – Health officials are now seeing a sharp increase in the number of severe lung illnesses, which may be connected to a popular trend.
More young people, and even adults, are vaping instead of smoking, but doctors are finding it can cause severe lung problems.
The Centers for Disease Control is now aware of 153 cases of severe lung disease found in 16 states across the country.
Connecticut is one of them.
“I could just feel my heart pounding out of my chest, going a hundred miles an hour,” said Tryston Zohfeld, a teen.
For ten days, machines kept 17-year-old Tryston Zohfeld alive while doctors tried to learn why this formerly healthy, athletic teen’s lungs were failing.
“I think the day they intubated him was probably the worst day of my life. They did the x-ray and it was completely cloudy, all the way through his lungs,” said Matt Zohfeld, Tryston’s father.
Multiple tests found no clear diagnosis, but then doctors concluded that Tryston’s vaping habit, which his parents didn’t know about, might be responsible.
“It’s becoming a health crisis,” said Dr. Steven Prunk.
Dr. Steven Prunk is the director of pulmonary medicine at the Hospital of Central Connecticut.
“Symptoms people have with vaping can be coughing, phlegm, shortness of breath, chest discomfort,” Prunk said.
He said symptoms are a sign of inflammation in the lungs.
He also said there’s an epidemic as 20 percent of high school freshman are now vaping.
The CDC says no specific vaping product has been conclusively linked to all the illnesses.
In a statement, leading e-cigarette manufacturer, “JUUL”, says it’s “monitoring these reports and we have robust safety monitoring systems in place… reporting also suggests the teenagers were vaping both nicotine and THC, a Schedule 1, controlled substance that we do not sell…”
Tryston’s doctor says the scarring in his lungs could have a long-term effect, but he’s expected to live what she calls a “fairly normal life.”
With this latest report, the CDC is putting the nation’s health care workers on alert about the spike in lung illnesses, and to be on the lookout for their possible connection to e-cigarette use.
This year, the American Cancer Society pushed Connecticut lawmakers to raise the age for all tobacco products to 21 and Governor Ned Lamont signed the bill.
Many feel more research is needed.
