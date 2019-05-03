HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday, parents will be able to see how many students have been vaccinated in school districts across the state.
The state’s Dept. of Public Health commissioner sent a letter to school superintendents around the state, saying the information is currently available to the public on a statewide and county level, but now the school data will be made available.
The data has been collected by the Dept. of Public Health for decades.
For the first time, the number of children who are not vaccinated in Connecticut will become public.
Health officials say that can be valuable information for parents, especially in light of the current measles outbreak.
The decision comes after more than 700 cases of measles were confirmed national in 22 states so far this year.
It's been named the largest outbreak since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.
In CT, three cases have been confirmed this year.
“While CT’s immunization rates for measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination of kindergartners remained high last year at 96.5 %, the number of fully immunized students, upon kindergarten and 7th grade entry, is trending lower,” the letter said.
Vaccination is a hot button issue, and not everyone is on board with the information being released.
The information will be released on Friday, however it is unclear what time.
Read the full letter here.
For more information from the Dept. of Public Health, click here.
