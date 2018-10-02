WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Flu season has arrived and health officials are urging people to prepare through a number of flu clinics.
The Central Connecticut Health District said it is hosting nine clinics during October.
They will be in Berlin, Newington, Rocky Hill and Wethersfield.
People can learn more on flu prevention and receive a flu shot.
Here are the list of some upcoming clinics:
- Tuesday, Oct 2, Wethersfield Community Center, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 3, Newington Senior & Disabled Center, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 10, Rocky Hill Community Center, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 11, Berlin Community Center, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 13, Newington High School, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 15, Wethersfield Community Center, 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 16, Newington Senior & Disabled Center, 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 24, Berlin Community Center, 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 25, Rocky Hill Community Center, 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Patients are asked to bring their insurance cards to the clinic to receive the vaccination at no cost.
Officials said Aetna, Anthem, CIGNA Healthcare, Connecticare, United Healthcare Medicare plans and Medicare part B insurances can be billed.
The cost to others is $25; however, no one will be denied vaccination for inability to pay.
To find out where you can get a flu shot in your area, click here.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said flu season typically runs from the fall through the winter, but can extend.
For more on flu season in Connecticut, head to the state Department of Public Health's website here.
