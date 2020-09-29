NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- The Ledge Light Health District in New London issued an alert to city officials and school superintendents that COVID-19 cases in the area have increased dramatically.
Health officials released statistics, showing cases increasing over the past few weeks, with 60 new cases being reported last week.
Since the fall reopening, officials said the Ledge Light Health District has seen 10 students and three school staff members test positive for COVID-19.
The health district sent a letter that said continuing hybrid learning will likely reduce the risk of more cases, instead of reverting to a full, in-person learning model.
This alert comes as some school districts are working on plans to fully reopen.
“We recognize that some school jurisdictions and municipalities are experiencing very low cases of COVID infection, and that they may choose to continue or move to a full in-person learning model. While you consider the abovementioned factors, and your ability to provide a COVID safe environment, we encourage you to reach out directly to LLHD for assistance, as some have already done. We will continue to monitor COVID transmission in our communities and will work with the state health department to help determine best practices moving forward,” the letter said.
