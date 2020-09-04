LYME, CT (WFSB) -- Health officials are alerting residents in the town of Lyme after a bat tested positive for rabies.
According to the Ledge Light Health District, the bat tested positive for rabies on Sept. 4.
It had been found in the area of Hamburg Road in Lyme.
The public is being asked to refrain from feeding or approaching any wild or stray animals.
“Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that can infect all warm-blooded animals, including people. It is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs may also become infected and spread the virus. The rabies virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals. Rabies can be spread by scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva comes into contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin or mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth, etc.),” health officials said.
Anyone with questions should contact Ledge Light Health District at 860-448-4882 or the Lyme Town Hall at 860-434-7733.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.