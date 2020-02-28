MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers will meet with health officials to discuss how the state can prepare for the coronavirus.
The meeting is set to happen at Bridgeport Hospital in Milford Friday afternoon.
Experts feel it's a matter of when, not if, the coronavirus will hit the state.
The meeting will include physicians, community leaders, the state Department of Public Health and Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal.
They'll discuss what the federal government can do to help Connecticut be ready.
The focus will be on what resources are needed to treat, test and prevent the disease.
College campuses around the state have already begun making decisions.
The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities System issued a mandate to bring back students who are studying abroad in countries with heavy outbreaks.
The system is hoping students will be cautious during spring break in two weeks.
“I’m definitely going to pay attention to people around me," said Michael Hooker, a sophomore at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. "Whether they are coughing, covering their mouths, sneezing, [I'll be] washing my hands much more. I’m not going overseas so I’m not too worried about it.”
CCSU does have four students studying abroad in Florence, Italy. It is working to get those students back home as quickly and safely as possible.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans earlier thi week to prepare for a potential pandemic.
