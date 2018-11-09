WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Just as flu season ramps up, health officials in one city want to make sure children are protected.
A free flu shot clinic is happening at the Office of Early Childhood in Waterbury on Friday.
Health officials said the best defense against the flu is the flu shot.
That's why the Waterbury Health Department said it wanted to make Friday's clinic available to parents.
It said most pharmacies and urgent care centers do not vaccinate young children.
Three and 4-year-old children who are in pre-kindergarten programs in the city can get the shot during the clinic for free.
State law requires that all children who are enrolled in preschool programs have a dose of the flu vaccination between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31. If the child is receiving it for the first time, officials said they need two doses given 28 days apart.
The Connecticut Department of Public Health said flu cases have been slowly increasing since the end of August.
The latest numbers show that there have been about 60 cases of the flu, more than two dozen people have been hospitalized and one person has died.
Updated statistics from the health department are expected on Friday.
The clinic in Waterbury runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the office on Church Street.
