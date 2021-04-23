WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could be put back in rotation on Friday.
A committee will meet to discuss the vaccine 10 days after it was paused in Connecticut and across the country.
One of the clinics that had been giving it out was at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford.
Friday, Wallingford students were slated to get the Pfizer vaccine.
Later in the day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it will hold its meeting to discuss how to move forward with the J&J vaccine.
Health officials are hoping if use of the vaccine is resumed, that means more younger adults will it.
They said the one-shot J&J vaccine has been popular among younger adults and if it’s put back into rotation, that means 10 million additional doses in the U.S.
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices will hold the meeting to discuss how to move forward.
It comes after six women reported rare but dangerous blood clots after getting the shot. That caused health officials across the country to pause its distribution.
"Out of more than six million doses, the number of those reported blood clots was still exceedingly rare,” said Dr. Richard Vetter, chief medical officer, Essentia Health.
Many hope to restore confidence in COVID vaccinations after these cases.
Experts said Americans should worry more about getting COVID than any side effects from the vaccines.
Researchers at Yale University in New Haven launched a study looking into whether the vaccine may help alleviate the lingering symptoms in some so-called “COVID long haulers.”
"I think too many people may be scared off by taking the vaccine. They shouldn't be, but perception is everything when it comes to vaccines,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, Baylor College of Medicine.
The clinic in Wallingford is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will pick back up again for students on Saturday.
Information about other vaccine clinics around the state, including locations and how to register, can be found here.
