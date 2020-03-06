NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A person in New Haven is being monitored by officials after coming in contact with another person who was diagnosed with coronavirus.
The city of New Haven made the announcement Friday morning.
The person being monitored is part of the Bach Choir, a group that is visiting the city to participate with Yale musical groups in a tour.
City officials said this person does not have any symptoms at this time, but given the person’s contact history, “they have been asked to self-isolate in New Haven and are doing so.”
RELATED: Gov., doctors give update on coronavirus preparedness
The city said it is in direct contact with the individual and with the state’s Department of Health, and will continue to monitor the individual daily.
Partially because of this, the Yale Philharmonia and Yale Schola Cantorum with the Bach Choir of London has been canceled.
“We are in communication with the individual and our local partners. As of right now they are asymptomatic of the virus, and should the situation change, we will let the public know. If you or someone has been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, or you have traveled to a country of interest, please call the Health Department Emergency Line at (203) 946-4949,” said Health Director Maritza Bond.
For more on coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, from the CDC, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.