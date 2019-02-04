NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Measles continues to be a concern at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven, days after officials revealed that two patients were treated for the disease.
A representative from the state Department of Public Health provided an update on the cases on Monday.
The hospital said over the weekend that the patients were treated in the past two weeks.
"We know the measles virus can exist in the air after a patient leaves the room for a couple of hours," said Dr. Virginia Bieluch, chief of infectious diseases at the Hospital of Central Connecticut. "Fortunately in Connecticut, it is rare that we will see the measles because of a high measles acceptance rate."
Investigators have not identified any common links between the first and second cases, the DPH said.
“The single best way to protect yourself and your children from measles is to be vaccinated,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino. “The measles vaccine is safe and effective, and protects both individuals and communities from outbreaks as long as most people are vaccinated.”
Pino said most Connecticut residents have been vaccinated. People who have had measles in the past or who have been vaccinated against measles are considered immune.
For those who aren't immune, however, the disease can easily spread.
“If you have a fever and a rash and you think you might have measles, you should avoid public settings and telephone your healthcare provider before going directly to a healthcare facility so steps can be taken to avoid possibly exposing others," Pino said.
Three cases of the disease were treated in 2018.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all children get two doses of MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12- through 15-months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age. One dose of measles vaccine is about 93 percent effective at preventing measles if exposed to the virus. Two doses are about 97 percent effective. Measles vaccine does not cause measles illness.
Adults should have at least one dose of MMR vaccine. Certain groups need two doses of MMR, including college students, health care workers, international travelers, and persons at high risk for measles complications. Adults born in the U.S. before 1957 are considered immune to measles from past exposures, but in situations where exposure to measles is likely, those adults may benefit from a dose of MMR vaccine.
People who are unsure of their vaccination status are encouraged to check with their physician.
The vaccine stays in a person's system for a lifetime.
"Your immune system remembers that you've seen this vaccine virus so it will protect you for a long period of time," Bieluch said.
As of Jan. 31, 79 cases have been reported nationally to the CDC during 2019 in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.
