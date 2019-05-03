HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Parents are now able to see how many students have been vaccinated in school districts across the state.
The state’s Dept. of Public Health commissioner sent a letter to school superintendents around the state, saying the information is currently available to the public on a statewide and county level, but now the school data will be made available.
It was released on Friday. To view it, click here.
The data has been collected by the Dept. of Public Health for decades.
Overall, Connecticut as a state has a high vaccination rate, about 98 percent.
For the first time, the number of children who are not vaccinated in Connecticut will become public.
According to Easton-Redding Region 9 Superintendent Tom McMorran, the reported 41.6 percent of immunization exemptions for Redding Elementary Schools is incorrect.
McMorran said the correct number is 4.7 percent.
Channel 3 reached out to DPH and they said they used the numbers given to them by Redding Public Schools.
DPH and Redding schools are in contact to see if there was an error along the way.
The Regional School District 16 Superintendent Michael Yamin said the numbers for Prospect Elementary are incorrect as well, and not the 25.6 percent reported.
Yamin said the nurse was confused by the instructions, so the numbers were reported incorrectly.
The nurse, Allison Sweeney, said there was a misinterpretation in the directions and that the percentage of exempt students will be much lower.
"We will be receiving corrections as needed and will give the schools a few days to send those in. We will probably update numbers by the end of next week after we get updated information," said Av Harris, DPH spokesperson.
Superintendent Howard Thiery of Region 17 said the reported 19.6 percent for Haddam Elementary is incorrect and the numbers are much lower.
Theiry said the total exemptions is 3.1 percent.
"All the vaccinations that have been done over the years have eliminated a lot of bad diseases and especially for people who are ill-informed, infants are at risk," said Michelle Bobbish.
Parents in Haddam learned more than 19 percent of children at their elementary school are not vaccinated.
"If schools have made an error, they can correct the error and resend us their survey. If we have made an error in data entry and it is brought to our attention, we will fix the error. In about a week we will post an update with any corrections we receive. The potential for errors is listed as a limitation on the first page of each file that was released. So far only Redding and one other school have called about concerns that there is an error," Harris said.
Health officials say that can be valuable information for parents, especially in light of the current measles outbreak.
The decision comes after more than 700 cases of measles were confirmed national in 22 states so far this year.
It's been named the largest outbreak since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.
In CT, three cases have been confirmed this year.
Following the release of the data, Governor Ned Lamont released a statement saying, "This data is startling and needs to be addressed. This cannot become a public health crisis as we have seen in other states. Making sure all of our young students in Connecticut are safe is the number one priority."
“While CT’s immunization rates for measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination of kindergartners remained high last year at 96.5 %, the number of fully immunized students, upon kindergarten and 7th grade entry, is trending lower,” the letter said.
Vaccination is a hot button issue, and not everyone is on board with the information being released.
Protestors made their voices heard Friday morning outside the Dept. of Public Health.
They are against the vaccination rates being released, claiming it invades medical privacy.
“They're going to figure out who is not vaccinating and there's going to be a lot of peer pressure and toxic behaviors in our community that is going to promote more and more bullying,” said Monica Szymonik, of Glastonbury.
Read the full letter here.
For more information from the Dept. of Public Health, click here.
