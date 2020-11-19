WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – When it comes to getting together this Thanksgiving, state and local leaders are reminding you to follow health guidelines as the pandemic isn’t stopping for the holidays.
Most people say they’ll still cook a turkey, but instead of traveling, they’re staying home and having dinner with those they live with.
“This year, we have to do it differently. We have to make sure that we keep those celebrations small,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said he’s taking his own advice too.
“My wife and three kids will have having Thanksgiving together. What we won’t be doing is gathering together with anyone other than a small group of family,” Bronin said.
Most people are also doing the same.
State officials are urging people to do their part in stopping the spread. People who intend to have guests this Thanksgiving should screen them and ask if they’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. People should also keep the guest list small, to ten people or less.
If it’s not cold outside, families should try to eat outdoors and provide masks, sanitizers, and tissues.
Health officials also say people should use items they can throw out, like paper plates and plastic silverware.
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says he usually hosts guest from out of state and across the country, but not this year.
“This year it will be the six of us, but safe way to do it,” Lamont said.
Travel is expected to be down, which means most people plan to stay home and cook.
If you are cooking, don’t wait until the last minute. Grocery stores say baking ingredients might be too hard to find.
