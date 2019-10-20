HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Flu season is here and now is the time to get your flu shot. That's the reminder from health officials as they prepare for increased flu activity.
Health officials are warning that the upcoming flu season could be severe.
The CDC is recommending people get their flu shots by the end of October. It typically takes about two weeks to build up your immunity once you get the shot.
Doctors say you want to get one before thanksgiving. That's when you're more likely to see more people, travel, and be exposed to germs.
The flu is highly contagious and generally spreads from person to person when someone with the virus sneezes.
Th flu typically starts circulating widely in November or December and peaks by February.
During recent flu seasons, most flu related deaths have been reported in people 65 years and older.
Health experts also say washing your hands often is a great way to prevent the illness, in addition to getting your flu shot.
Several towns are holding flu clinics in the coming weeks including in Wolcott, where there will be a drive-thru clinic Monday, October 21.
