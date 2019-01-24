HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state’s Dept. of Public Health said there have now been eleven deaths related to the flu.
According to numbers released on Thursday, of the eleven people who have died, eight of them were over the age of 65, two were between 50 and 64, and another was between 25 and 49.
The department said 692 people have been hospitalized.
The DPH said between Aug. 26 and Jan. 19, there have been 1,677 positive tests for the flu.
Most of the cases involved influenza-A but there were a few cases of influenza-B.
The flu continues to be widespread across the state of CT and has rapidly increased during the past several weeks.
The department said it's not too late to get a flu shot.
To find a location to get a flu vaccine, click here.
It called the vaccine the most important step in both preventing the flu and stemming any symptoms.
While anyone can get the flu, doctors said those most at risk of complications are children younger than 5 years old, adults older than 65, pregnant women and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
For more information from the Dept. of Public Health, click here.
(1) comment
Connecticuts population is 3,589,182 11 people is 0.000003065% of the population. Besides making the drug companies rich and their supporters also what is the point of the flu vaccine?
