NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Measles continues to be a concern at Yale-New Haven Hospital in New Haven, days after officials revealed that two patients were treated for the disease.
A representative from the state Department of Public Health is expected to provide an update on the cases on Monday.
The hospital said over the weekend that the patients were treated in the past two weeks.
The health department confirmed that one adult in New Haven County contracted measles. However, it's unknown if the person was one of the two treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital.
It's also not known if the two patients were in contact with each other.
Three cases of the disease were treated in 2018.
